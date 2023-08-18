CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Himachal Pradesh RainsChandrayaan 3Mumbai-Jaipur Train FiringVistara FlightNuh Violence
Home » India » 3 Killed in Manipur in Renewed Violence
1-MIN READ

3 Killed in Manipur in Renewed Violence

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 12:34 IST

Imphal, India

The ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state on May 3 (Image: PTI)

The ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state on May 3 (Image: PTI)

Bodies of the three persons bore injury marks apparently made using sharp knives and their limbs were also chopped off, officials said

In a fresh round of violence in ethnic strife-torn Manipur, mutilated bodies of three youths were found following heavy gunfire at Kuki Thowai village in Ukhrul district on Friday, officials said.

Sounds of heavy gunfire were heard from the village, which falls under Litan police station, early in the morning, they said.

Officials said the bodies of the three youths aged between 24 years and 35 years were found after police carried out a thorough search in the surrounding villages and forest areas.

Bodies of the three persons bore injury marks apparently made using sharp knives and their limbs were also chopped off, officials said.

The ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state on May 3, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. manipur
  2. manipur violence
first published:August 18, 2023, 12:34 IST
last updated:August 18, 2023, 12:34 IST