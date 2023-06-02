3 Mangolicious Desserts That Are Perfect For Summers

Mango season’s here and we need to make the most of it and it’s time to elevate your taste buds with heavenly desserts that will bring pure joy. These delectable recipes are a gateway to dessert heaven, featuring the perfect blend of sweet mangoes and divine flavors. Prepare to be transported to a realm of irresistible taste sensations that will leave you craving for more. Brace yourself for the ultimate mango madness and let the culinary adventure begin! Indulge your love for the king of fruits, with our mouth-watering dessert recipes crafted by the talented Murugan Sailappan, Executive Pastry Chef, Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa.

Mango Passion Pavlova

Ingredients for the Mango Passion and Mascarpone Crémeux

1 cup mango purée

Half cup passion fruit purée

Half cup mascarpone cheese

5 eggs

Egg yolks from 5 eggs

5 sheets gelatin

Half cup butter

Preparation

Boil half of the sugar and purée; slowly add it to a mixture of the eggs, yolks, and the rest of the sugar.

Cook on a low heat until thick; add in the soaked gelatin and allow to cool down to room temperature.

Next, blend in the butter and set it in a dome-shaped mould.

Ingredients for the mango glaze

Half cup sugar

Half cup mango purée

1 vanilla bean

Half cup condensed milk

1 cup white chocolate

6 sheets gelatin

Preparation

Soak the gelatin sheets in cold water until soft.

Boil the sugar, mango purée, and vanilla bean.

Add the soaked gelatin and pour the mixture over the white chocolate and condensed milk, blend well. Use it at room temperature to glaze the dome.

Ingredients for the pavlova

1 cup egg white

2 tbsp corn flour

1 cup sugar

1 tsp vinegar

Preparation

Beat the egg whites, vinegar, and sugar at room temperature until stiff peaks form.

Fold in the corn flour and icing sugar.

Do not over-mix at this stage t o a void deflating.

Pipe immediately on t op of a silicone muffin mat upside down such that a cavity remains inward or into rosettes on a baking sheet, leaving a little space in the centre for the filling.

Bake at 80 degrees Celsius f or a minimum of 3 hours until the tops are crisp.

Final step- assembling it together

Coat the inside of the pavlova with a thin coating of melted white chocolate.

Sprinkle with desiccated coconut.

For the dome, glaze the mango passion crémeux with mango glaze and place it on top of the upside-down pavlova.

Garnish with a chocolate stick and a raspberry.

Mango White Chocolate Mousse

Ingredients for the Mango confit

2 cups mango purée

2 whole mangoes cut in cubes

Half cup glucose powder

Half cup sugar

1 tablespoon pectin NH

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Preparation

Heat the mango puree and sugar. Once the mixture boils, add pectin.

Switch off the flame and add mango cubes and lemon juices.

Ingredients for the white chocolate mousse

4 cups cream

3 vanilla pods

1 gelatin leaf

1 cup white chocolate

Preparation

Heat the cream and add the vanilla to infuse for 30 minutes.

Soak the gelatin in cold water.

Strain the vanilla and heat again until lukewarm.

Add gelatin to the mixture along with melted white chocolate.

Ingredients for the glaze

2 cups white chocolate

1 cup milk

1 cup mango purée

1 gelatin leaf Preparation

Soak the gelatin in cold water, heat all ingredients, switch off the flame add gelatin let it cool down.

Final step- assembling it together

Mix the white chocolate mousse and mango confit.

Place into a mold and keep in the freezer for 4 hours.

When ready, pour the mango glaze on the mousse and arrange on a plate as desired.

Summer Delight Mango Verrine

Ingredients for the Mango Panna Cotta

3 cups mango purée

3/4th cup sugar

1 cup coconut milk

8 cubes ice

1 cup water

6 sheets gelatin

Preparation

Soak the gelatin sheets in ice-cold water for 20 minutes until soft.

In a saucepan, bring the coconut milk, sugar, and water to a boil.

Add in mango pulp and remove from heat.

Mix in the soaked gelatin and strain into a verrine.

Keep in the chiller until set or firm.

Ingredients for the Almond Crumble

Half cup butter

Half cup flour

Half cup sugar

Half cup almond powder

Preparation

Mix all ingredients in crumble form, spread on a tray, and bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 10–15 minutes.

Ingredients for the Vanilla Panna Cotta

1 cup cooking cream

1 cup fresh milk

1 vanilla bean

4 tbsp sugar

3 sheets gelatin

1 vanilla bean

Preparation

Soak the gelatin in cold water and set it aside. Heat the cream and milk; add the vanilla pod and sugar.

Add the soaked gelatin and mix well.

Pour into a serving glass and keep it in the chiller until set.

Ingredients for the Mango-Passion Jelly

1 cup mango purée

Half cup passion fruit purée

4 tbsp sugar

3 sheets gelatin

Preparation

Soak gelatin in cold water and set it aside.

Bring the mango and passion fruit purée to a boil, add sugar, and then add the soaked gelatin. Mix well.

Ingredients for the Vanilla Whipped Cream

1 cup unsweetened whipped cream

4 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp vanilla essence

Preparation

Mix it all together, whip it.

Final step- assembling it together

In a serving glass, pour one part of vanilla panna cotta, tilt it, and let it firm up. Pour one part of the mango panna cotta.

Add mango-passion jelly. Layer with the vanilla whipped cream and almond crumble, and top with fresh diced mango. Garnish with mint leaves.