Home » India » 3 Mowed Down by Rajdhani Express in Jharkhand, Body Parts Scattered Around 500 M
1-MIN READ

3 Mowed Down by Rajdhani Express in Jharkhand, Body Parts Scattered Around 500 M

Published By: Revathi Hariharan

PTI

Last Updated: March 18, 2023, 12:43 IST

Dhanbad, India

The inccident occured when the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express mowed down three people (Representational Photo)

The incident took place at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Gomoh Railway Station on Friday evening, RPF Inspector Vijay Shankar said.

Three men were mowed down by the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express while crossing the tracks in Dhanbad railway division in Jharkhand, an officer said.

“They came under the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, which does not have a stoppage at the Gomoh station, while crossing the tracks to reach platform number 3. The impact of the collision was such the body parts were scattered to 500 m radius from the spot," the officer said.

“The victims were identified as Manoj Sab (19), Shiv Charan Sab (20) and Babloo Kumar (20). They deboarded the Asansol-Gomoh passenger at platform no 4 and were crossing the tracks to reach platform number 3. Their relatives identified them based on their clothes early on Saturday," he said.

Train movement on the up line was stopped for collecting the body parts, and Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express and several other trains were passed through the down line.

Shiv Charan and Babloo Kumar worked in Dhanbad and they had gone to Gomoh to attend Sadanand Mela.

