CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :UdhayanidhiHeath Streak DeadGadar 2 Success PartyWorld Cup Squad
Home » India » 3 Persons Killed, 2 Injured as Speeding Car Hits Tree in Goa
1-MIN READ

3 Persons Killed, 2 Injured as Speeding Car Hits Tree in Goa

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: September 03, 2023, 16:29 IST

Panaji (Panjim, India

Two men and a woman travelling in the car died on the spot. (Representational Photo: ANI)

Two men and a woman travelling in the car died on the spot. (Representational Photo: ANI)

The car was on its way from Panaji towards Mapusa on a highway in the Porvorim area, located 8 km from the state capital, when the accident took place on Saturday night, the official said

Three persons were killed and two others injured when their speeding car hit a tree near Panaji in North Goa district, a police official said on Sunday.

The car was on its way from Panaji towards Mapusa on a highway in the Porvorim area, located 8 km from the state capital, when the accident took place on Saturday night, the official said.

Two men and a woman travelling in the car died on the spot while two other women were critically injured, he said.

The injured persons were admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim near here, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. road accident
first published:September 03, 2023, 16:29 IST
last updated:September 03, 2023, 16:29 IST