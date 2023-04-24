CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Amritpal Singh LiveHealth MattersBengal ViolenceCovid NewsAmritpal Singh Arrest
Home » India » 3 Youths Drown After Boat Capsizes in Karnataka's Udupi
1-MIN READ

3 Youths Drown After Boat Capsizes in Karnataka's Udupi

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 09:40 IST

Mangalore, India

The incident occurred at Hoode in Honnala river on Sunday evening (Representational Photo)

The incident occurred at Hoode in Honnala river on Sunday evening (Representational Photo)

The deceased were identified as Ibaz, Fazan and Sufan. Farhan, who was with them on the boat, is missing

Three youths drowned and one went missing after the boat they were sailing capsized in a river in Brahmavar town of Karnataka’s Udupi district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Hoode in Honnala river on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Ibaz, Fazan and Sufan. Farhan, who was with them on the boat, is missing.

The youths had come to their relative’s house in Hoode to celebrate Ramzan. On Sunday evening, they went fishing in a boat when they were washed away.

Police said the youths were caught in the high tide of the river. A search is on for the missing person.

Read all the Latest India News here

RELATED NEWS
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. karnataka
  2. boat capsizes
first published:April 24, 2023, 09:40 IST
last updated:April 24, 2023, 09:40 IST