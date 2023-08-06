3 Youths Drown as Speeding Car Falls into Canal in Andhra Pradesh

Three college students drowned and three persons sustained serious injuries as the car they were travelling in plunged into a canal in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh early on Sunday, police said.

The car was being driven at high speed and the four-seater hatchback was carrying excess persons, according to police. The deceased were identified as D Harshavardhan, T Hemant, and K Udaya Kiran, all aged 19.

According to police, six youths studying in a private engineering college in nearby Eluru district went on a vacation to Maredumilli, a nature hub nestled amid the Eastern Ghats, on August 4, Korukonda circle inspector G Umamaheswararao said.

While returning in their hatchback on Saturday night, the car had crossed Korukonda town when the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle and plunged it under a bridge into a canal past midnight, he said, adding that all the holidaying students were from Eluru district.

The police official said the injured youth were rushed to hospital where they are receiving treatment. In the accident, the driver survived with minor injuries as he was apparently wearing his seat belt.

The bodies were taken to Rajamahendravaram Government Hospital for post-mortem after they were fished out of the canal with the help of police and expert swimmers.

A case was registered and an investigation is underway.