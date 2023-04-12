30-Day Long Range Patrolling, Delayed Info: When ITBP Flagged Concerns in Proposal for 7 Battalions at LAC

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) had some serious concerns before its proposal to induct seven new battalions at the Border Outposts at LAC got clearance from the government.

According to the details accessed by News18, ITBP had said the Long Range Patrolling (LRP) takes close to 30 days during which the patrolling team remains cut off from the base and reports after a long delay. Sometimes, this period gets stretched due to tough weather conditions and other factors as well. There have been face-offs during that time but the information on it was received late, sources said based on the proposal sent by ITBP.

The force had also said if BOPs will be built, the Long Range Patrolling will get reduced by more than 50% and connectivity will not be an issue for the force.

Considering the argument given by the ITBP, Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) cleared the proposal after analysing the situation at LAC.

According to sources, the ITBP troops have been also gathering intelligence at LAC, but due to the lengthy time taken in the patrolling process, the information becomes redundant at times.

Areas such as Tawang and Ladakh remain more sensitive in view of Chinese aggression to change the status quo unilaterally. This situation will not be the same any more as it is expected that the new Border Outposts will be ready by 2025. Also, ITBP will be focusing more on intelligence gathering at border areas and more troops will be deployed for the task.

Sources also said in a meeting held in January 2021, the ITBP top brass had raised concerns regarding LRP and said due to the aggression from the Chinese side, the force required more troops and BoPs.

In February, finally CCS cleared the proposal to raise seven new ITBP battalions. The induction of these new battalions and sector headquarters will be completed by 2025 at a cost of over Rs 1,800 crore.

The CCS chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi sanctioned hiring of 9,400 fresh troops for raising seven new border battalions and approved the construction of a new operational base.

This week only home minister Amit Shah visited the ITBP BOP Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh. He addressed a Sainik Sabha of Himveers of ITBP and spent a night at the BOP.

Shah in strong words indirectly warned China during his visit close to LAC and said “Gone are those days when people could encroach into our land. Now, they cannot even take a pin’s tip worth of our land.”

