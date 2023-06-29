CHANGE LANGUAGE
300-kg Ajmeri Goat Shahrukh Sold for Rs 6 Lakh at Lucknow's Bakra Mandi on Eid

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 20:07 IST

Lucknow, India

Goat markets are held across the country, especially on the occasion of Bakrid. (News18)

This year, 2,500 goats and buffaloes worth Rs 3 crore were sold in the Mandi, which was nearly half of last year's sale

The Bakra Mandi in Lucknow’s Dubagga this year recorded a sale of Rs 3 Crore on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha including an Ajmeri goat that was sold for Rs 6 lakh.

The prices of goats sold in the Mandi went as high as Rs 51 lakhs.

Shahrukh, a 300-kg Ajmeri got was sold at Rs 6 lakhs and was purchased by a Malihabad-based businessman and another goat, having the same name was sold for Rs 2.15 lakhs.

Both these goats were reared by Irfan Agah, who named them after Bollywood actors to get them more attraction.

“I also have goats including Pathan, Sultan, Rajkumar among others," Agah told TOI.

This year, 2,500 goats and buffaloes worth Rs 3 crore were sold in the Mandi, which was nearly half of last year’s sale, Arbar Khan, manager of the mandi told The Times of India. 

Khan said that he was hoping for better sales this year, however the monsoon season and sudden rains made people skeptical to travel.

Other goats who were sold at a higher price included a 125 kg barbari goat for Rs 1.9 lakh.

