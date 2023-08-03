33 Arrested for Raising Anti-India Slogans During Muharram Procession in UP's Jaunpur

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested 33 people in Jaunpur district for raising anti-India and ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans during a mourning procession that was taken out on Saturday to mark the 10th day of Muharram.

Police swung into action soon after the video of the incident, showing people raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans during the procession, went viral on social media.

“On the basis of a video that surfaced on July 31, showing some anti-social elements raising anti-India and ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans during a Muharram procession being taken out in a village of Jaunpur district, we have booked 33 people,” said Shailendra Kumar Singh, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rural.

Singh said the accused could be identified with the help of the 30-second video clip of the incident that took place in Godhna Bazaar of Jaunpur’s Mirganj area.

Police said the video appears to have been shot during Muharram procession when the youths were also seen instigating others to join them in raising slogans.

One Held for Spying

In yet another incident, the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a youth for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.

Mukim Siddiqui alias Arshad (21), a resident of Dinpurwa in Gonda district, was arrested on Monday, a statement issued by the ATS said. Two SIM cards and a mobile phone were recovered from his possession

On July 16, the ATS had arrested Mohd Raees, Armaan Ali and Mohd Salman Siddiqui for allegedly spying for the ISI and indulging in anti-national activities.

During the interrogation of the three accused, it was also revealed that Siddiqui too worked for ISI, the statement stated.