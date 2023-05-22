CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM in Papua New GuineaG20 Meet in JKWrestler ProtestKarnataka GovtDelhi Heatwave
Home » India » 34 People Arrested Over Bengal Firecracker Warehouse Blast
1-MIN READ

34 People Arrested Over Bengal Firecracker Warehouse Blast

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 13:04 IST

Kolkata, India

The arrested persons will be presented at a lower court in Kolkata on Monday (Representational Image/ANI)

The arrested persons will be presented at a lower court in Kolkata on Monday (Representational Image/ANI)

Sunday night's explosion at the Maheshtala warehouse came six days after a blast also at an illegal firecracker factory at Egra, East Midnapore district on May 16 killed 12 people

Thirty-four people have been arrested in connection with an explosion at an illegal firecracker warehouse in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, claiming the lives of three people.

The arrested persons will be presented at a lower court in Kolkata on Monday.

Sunday night’s explosion at the Maheshtala warehouse came six days after a blast also at an illegal firecracker factory at Egra, East Midnapore district on May 16 killed 12 people.

The illegal warehouse at Maheshtala was at the ground floor of a private residence and was in operation for quite some time, locals have alleged.

They also claimed that despite being aware of the warehouse’s existence, the local administration had taken no action.

Meanwhile, a political slugfest has surfaced over the explosion, with the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari describing the current situation in West Bengal with that in Ukraine.

top videos

    “Russia began their invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. I think if one calculates & compares the number of explosions that have taken place on Ukrainian soil until now, the number would be fewer than the explosions that took place in West Bengal during this timeframe," Adhikari said in a tweet.

    Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress’s Santanu Sen said that while the event of explosion was surely unfortunate, the attempts of opposition parties of doing politics over bodies was simply not acceptable.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
    About the Author
    Sanstuti Nath
    Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
    Tags:
    1. West Bengal
    2. fire cracker
    first published:May 22, 2023, 13:04 IST
    last updated:May 22, 2023, 13:04 IST