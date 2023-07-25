CHANGE LANGUAGE
36,521 Personnel Recruited in CAPFs in 9 Months; Process on to Fill 79,960 Vacancies: Govt
36,521 Personnel Recruited in CAPFs in 9 Months; Process on to Fill 79,960 Vacancies: Govt

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 15:09 IST

New Delhi, India

The Minister said the central government has launched a drive for recruitment in the CAPFs and Assam Rifles under the Mission Recruitment and so far 36,521 personnel have been recruited in the past nine months

As many as 36,521 personnel have been recruited in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) like the BSF and the CRPF in last nine months, while the recruitment process for 79,960 vacancies is currently underway, Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

He said the central government has launched a drive for recruitment in the CAPFs and Assam Rifles under the Mission Recruitment and so far 36,521 personnel have been recruited in the past nine months.

“Currently, the recruitment process for 79,960 vacancies of various posts in CAPFs and Assam Rifles is underway at various stages," he said replying to a written question.

Pramanik said the Government of India has taken various steps to fill up these vacancies expeditiously, including yearly recruitment for posts of constables, nominating nodal officers in forces for coordinating recruitment, issuing directions to CAPFs and Assam Rifles to undertake recruitment activities, conducting timely departmental promotion committee meeting, filling up promotional vacancies, reducing time taken for medical examination and lowering cut off marks for short-listing constables and general duty candidates.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 25, 2023, 15:09 IST
last updated:July 25, 2023, 15:09 IST