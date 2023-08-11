CHANGE LANGUAGE
38-year-old Man Dead as Bus Hits Motorcycle in UP's Pilibhit

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 12:31 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

The injured was admitted to the district hospital, where his condition is said to be stable. (Representative Image/News18)

The incident took place in the Gajraula police station area on Thursday when Nawab and his friend Armaan (25) were returning home

A 38-year-old man died and his friend was injured when their motorcycle was hit by a bus from behind, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the Gajraula police station area on Thursday when Nawab and his friend Armaan (25) were returning home, they said.

The bus hit the two-wheeler near the Khannaut bridge, local SHO Prabhas Chandra said, adding that Nawab died on the spot.

The injured was admitted to the district hospital, where his condition is said to be stable. The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the official said.

The bus driver managed to flee and a search was on to nab him, police said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
