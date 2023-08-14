3D Artist From Telangana Shines at Downtown Minneapolis Street Art Festival

Indian 3D artist, SSR Krishna recently participated and made his mark in this year’s Downtown Minneapolis Street Art Festival that was held in United States of America (USA).

Krishna, who hails from Manthani in Telangana’s Peddapalli district displayed his art work along with American 3D artist Shaan in the two-day ware house district live event, as a part of the art festival that was held on August 12 and 13.

Krishna and Shaan were the only 3D artists among 40 internationally acclaimed artists who participated in the event.

Krishna thanked the festival director Lisa who invited him to the festival and his co-artist Shaan, while adding that he received the invitation to the art festival two years ago. He said that it was an honour for him to represent India on American soil through his 3D art work.

The Indian 3D artist shared that besides the common public, his 3D paintings also received appreciation from professionals of various art forms.

“I feel proud to take part in the Downtown Minneapolis Street Art Festival in United States of America when my motherland India has been celebrating Independence Day. I will take my art work to other countries with the blessings of fellow Indians in future”, Krishna added.

An assistant professor at JNTU College, Krishna has completed his masters’ degree in 3D painting. Apart from US, he also been invited to Greece earlier to display his art work.

In an attempt to encourage new and young talent, he said that people who are interested to learn 3D art can visit his official YouTube channel which runs by the name of ‘SSRK3dartist’.