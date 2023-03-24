4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Area Near MP's Gwalior, Strong Tremors Felt in Chhattisgarh

Strong tremors were felt in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning after a magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit Madhya Pradesh near Gwalior at 10:31 am, as per the National Centre of Seismology.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit 28 km southeast of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh today at 10:31 am IST, the Centre said.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 24-03-2023, 10:31:49 IST, Lat:26.01 & Long:78.35, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 28km SE of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/7MrcpwpH8p@Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/0vzBaPrxqn— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) March 24, 2023

In Chhattisgarh, the tremors were felt for about six seconds in Ambikapur, and many residents rushed out of buildings in a panic as per Amar Ujala.

No loss of life or property has been reported yet in either state.

Further details are awaited.

Read all the Latest India News here