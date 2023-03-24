CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Area Near MP's Gwalior, Strong Tremors Felt in Chhattisgarh
1-MIN READ

4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Area Near MP's Gwalior, Strong Tremors Felt in Chhattisgarh

Curated By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: March 24, 2023, 12:00 IST

Gwalior, India

No loss of life or property has been reported yet in either state. (Photo: Twitter)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit 28 km southeast of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh today at 10:31 am IST

Strong tremors were felt in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning after a magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit Madhya Pradesh near Gwalior at 10:31 am, as per the National Centre of Seismology.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit 28 km southeast of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh today at 10:31 am IST, the Centre said.

In Chhattisgarh, the tremors were felt for about six seconds in Ambikapur, and many residents rushed out of buildings in a panic as per Amar Ujala.

No loss of life or property has been reported yet in either state.

Further details are awaited. 

