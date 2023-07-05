CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ajit Pawar NewsIndian Consulate in San FranciscoSCO SummitUCCBalasore Train Accident
Home » India » 4 Dead as Vehicle Falls into Gorge in J-K's Rajouri
1-MIN READ

4 Dead as Vehicle Falls into Gorge in J-K's Rajouri

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 10:19 IST

Jammu, India

The officials said the driver of the vehicle lost control over it on the Thanamandi Bhangai road (Representational Image/PTI)

The officials said the driver of the vehicle lost control over it on the Thanamandi Bhangai road (Representational Image/PTI)

The accident took place in the Thanamandi subdivision when the car was on its way to Bhangai village from Poonch, where the victims had gone to attend a funeral

Four people died and eight sustained critical injuries when their vehicle skidded off a road and rolled down a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

The accident took place in the Thanamandi subdivision when the car was on its way to Bhangai village from Poonch, where the victims had gone to attend a funeral, they said.

The officials said the driver of the vehicle lost control over it on the Thanamandi Bhangai road hardly a few hundred metres from its destination.

“Twelve passengers in total were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident. All were rescued by locals and police and taken to the sub-district hospital in Thanamandi where four of them were declared brought dead," a police official said.

The deceased were identified as Shamim Akhtar (55), Rubina Kouser (35), Zarina Begum and Mohammad Younis (38), all residents of Bhangai.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Thanamandi Imtiaz Ahmed said the injured have been referred to the GMC Associated Hospital in Rajouri.

He said a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. jammu and kashmir
  2. accident
  3. rajouri
first published:July 05, 2023, 10:19 IST
last updated:July 05, 2023, 10:19 IST