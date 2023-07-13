CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » 4 Kanwariyas Killed, 15 Injured in Major Accident in Delhi
1-MIN READ

4 Kanwariyas Killed, 15 Injured in Major Accident in Delhi

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 08:39 IST

New Delhi, India

Many believe Ravana was the first Kanwariya.

Delhi Accident: An official said that of the 20-23 'kanwar yatris', 15 were injured and four were killed on the spot, while whereabouts of remaining are being traced.

Four ‘Kanwariyas’, on an annual pilgrimage of devotees of Lord Shiva, were killed and at least 15 injured after a truck they were travelling in met with a major accident in Delhi.

An official said that of the 20-23 ‘kanwar yatris’, 15 were injured and four were killed on the spot, while whereabouts of remaining are being traced. He said that two injured were referred to a higher centre (Balaji Action Centre in Paschim Vihar), while others were sent to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela.

According to the preliminary investigation, a Haryana number plate truck was going towards Delhi and had crossed the central divider of GTK road when it rammed the truck of the ‘kanwar yatris’ that was coming from the opposite direction (towards Haryana) on GT Karnal Road (national highway 44).

A source said that of the injured, five were sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Jahangirpuri. The accused truck driver is absconding, while the road has been cleared for vehicular traffic. An official said that a case has been registered at Alipur police station and further investigation is underway.

first published:July 13, 2023, 08:28 IST
last updated:July 13, 2023, 08:39 IST