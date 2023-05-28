4 Killed as Tractor-Trolley Overturns in UP's Prayagraj

Four people, including three women, were killed when a tractor-trolley overturned near Chadgada turn in the Koraon area in UP’s Prayagraj, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night.

Those killed in the incident have been identified as Rita Devi (20), Suman Devi (28), Shivkumari (35) and Ashish (20), police said.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable, a police official said, adding a hunt is on to nab the absconding tractor driver.