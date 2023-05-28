CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Delhi RainTemple LawDelhi HistoryNITI Aayog MeetingDaam Virus
Home » India » 4 Killed as Tractor-Trolley Overturns in UP's Prayagraj
1-MIN READ

4 Killed as Tractor-Trolley Overturns in UP's Prayagraj

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 12:29 IST

Prayagraj, India

The incident took place on Saturday night.(Representational Image/ANI)

The incident took place on Saturday night.(Representational Image/ANI)

Four people, including three women, were killed when a tractortrolley overturned near Chadgada turn in the Koraon area here, police said on Sunday

Four people, including three women, were killed when a tractor-trolley overturned near Chadgada turn in the Koraon area in UP’s Prayagraj, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night.

top videos

    Those killed in the incident have been identified as Rita Devi (20), Suman Devi (28), Shivkumari (35) and Ashish (20), police said.

    The injured have been rushed to the hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable, a police official said, adding a hunt is on to nab the absconding tractor driver.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    Tags:
    1. up
    2. Prayagraj
    3. road accident
    4. UP Police
    first published:May 28, 2023, 12:29 IST
    last updated:May 28, 2023, 12:29 IST