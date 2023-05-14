CHANGE LANGUAGE
4 Killed in Car Accident on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram
1-MIN READ

4 Killed in Car Accident on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 19:08 IST

Gurgaon, India

The accident took place on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram. (Photo: News18)

Two people died on the spot while two were declared dead in the hospital

At least four people were killed in a car accident on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram on Sunday afternoon.

Two people died on the spot while two were declared dead in the hospital. A child survived the accident which took place on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram sector 108.

Earlier today in Andhra Pradesh, six women were killed and four others were injured when a private bus rammed into an auto-rickshaw.

    The accident occurred on national highway 216 near Sitaramapuram in Tallarevu mandal of Kakinada district on Sunday. According to police, they were returning home after work when the accident occurred. A case has been registered.

    Saurabh Verma
    Saurabh Verma
    1. Gurugram
    first published:May 14, 2023, 19:07 IST
    last updated:May 14, 2023, 19:08 IST