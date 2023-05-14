4 Killed in Car Accident on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram

At least four people were killed in a car accident on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram on Sunday afternoon.

Two people died on the spot while two were declared dead in the hospital. A child survived the accident which took place on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram sector 108.

Earlier today in Andhra Pradesh, six women were killed and four others were injured when a private bus rammed into an auto-rickshaw.

The accident occurred on national highway 216 near Sitaramapuram in Tallarevu mandal of Kakinada district on Sunday. According to police, they were returning home after work when the accident occurred. A case has been registered.