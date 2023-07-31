CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » 4 Dead After RPF Constable Opens Fire In Jaipur-Mumbai Passenger Train; Accused Arrested With Gun
The incident reportedly took place between Dahisar and Mira Road inside Mumbai Central SF Express during the early hours of Monday morning. (R: Pic of accused/News18)

Confirming the incident, Railway Protection Force said four casualties, including the ASI have been reported in the firing incident inside the Jaipur Express train

At least four people were killed and several others injured in a firing incident inside the Jaipur-Mumbai passenger train. The incident reportedly took place between Dahisar and Mira Road inside the B5 coach of Mumbai Central SF Express during the early hours of Monday morning.

As per preliminary information, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable opened fire at his colleagues inside the moving train.

He shot dead one of his co-workers. Three passengers were also injured in the incident and succumbed to their injuries, an official said.

The bodies were taken out of the train when it reached Borivali station and the RPF Jawan has been taken into custody, they added.

“An RPF constable opened fire inside a moving Jaipur Express Train after it crossed Palghar Station. He shot one RPF ASI and three other passengers and jumped out of the train near Dahisar Station. The accused constable has been detained along with his weapon. More details awaited," the Western Railways said in a statement.

Confirming the incident, Railway Protection Force said four casualties, including the ASI have been reported in the firing incident inside the Jaipur Express train (12956).

“The accused has been arrested. DCP North GRP has been informed," RPF added.

Further details awaited.

