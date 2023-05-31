CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Delhi Shahbad Dairy MurderJammu Bus AccidentWrestlers' ProtestVande BharatDelhi Murder Accused Sahil
Home » India » 4 of Family Killed as Car Catches Fire After Hitting Tree in MP
1-MIN READ

4 of Family Killed as Car Catches Fire After Hitting Tree in MP

PTI

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 10:43 IST

Harda, India

Soon after being alerted, the police reached the spot to rescue the victims, but in vain (Representational Image/ANI)

Soon after being alerted, the police reached the spot to rescue the victims, but in vain (Representational Image/ANI)

One of the car tyres burst following which the vehicle hit a tree and caught fire. The flames engulfed the car and its occupants got trapped inside the vehicle and died,

Three men and a woman from a family were killed when their car hit a tree after a tyre burst and then caught fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Harda district on Wednesday, a police official said.

The accident took place near Nausar village at around 7 am when the victims were returning to their village Varkala from Deepgaon after taking part in a wedding function, Timarni police station in-charge Sushil Patel said.

One of the car tyres burst following which the vehicle hit a tree and caught fire. The flames engulfed the car and its occupants got trapped inside the vehicle and died, he said. Soon after being alerted, the police reached the spot to rescue the victims, but in vain, he said.

The deceased were identified as Akhilesh Kushwaha, Raksh Kushwaha, Shivani Kushwaha and Adarsh Choudhary, but their exact age was yet to be ascertained, the official said.

top videos

    An investigation was on into the incident, he added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    Tags:
    1. madhya pradesh
    2. accident
    3. MP
    first published:May 31, 2023, 10:43 IST
    last updated:May 31, 2023, 10:43 IST