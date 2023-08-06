4 Years On: How Removal of Special Status Put J&K Back on Tourism & Business Map

August 5, 2019 was a new dawn of peace in Jammu and Kashmir with the abrogation of special status under Article 370 paving the way for business growth and J&K’s return to the tourism map. Four years since, the Union Territory also boasts of a vibrant night life.

Jammu and Kashmir received 1.88 crore tourists in 2022, a high enough number for any region, but the administration is expecting still that the arrivals will breach the two crore-mark this year. According to government figures, more than 1.27 crore tourists have visited J&K so far this year, including more than 16,000 foreign tourists who visited Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir tourism department is also hosting a two-day festival in the high-altitude resort town of Lal Draman in Doda district from August 5.

“We have witnessed massive change. Tourism is connected with stability. Once you have stability, the impact is direct. The tourist flow is like never before,” Saddam Zaroo, a well-known hotelier from Kashmir, told News18.

Zaroo added that the stability indicates a better future for the industry. “There is consistency in the business overall and we can see change on the ground.”

The recently held G20 meeting in Srinagar also indicated to the world that J&K is open for tourism.

The rising graph of tourism has also meant growth for local businesses. The UT has also not witnessed frequent bandh disruptions that used to be the norm before 2019.

Speaking on the fourth anniversary of the revocation of special status in J&K, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the biggest change has been the end of street violence and common people of Jammu and Kashmir being able to live their lives according to their own wishes.

“Pakistan-sponsored shutdowns by terrorists and separatists, due to which schools, colleges and business establishments used to remain closed for about 150 days a year, have ended… The biggest change that is visible on the ground is that the common people of Jammu and Kashmir are living life according to their own wishes. Street violence has ended," he said.

The newly opened Jhelum riverfront has also given the city a vibrant night-life, with the cycling and walking tracks making it comparable to any smart city in the country.