Waiting at the Vinchur market in Nashik with his truck carrying 12 quintals of onions, farmer Yogesh Gotekar, 52, looks tense. “Today is the last day of my daughter’s admission for a pharmacy course. I have to pay the fees by 5 pm or she will lose her seat. I don’t want my children to do farming, as it is a continuous struggle. No one really bothers about farmers. I want them to take up a noble profession,” Gotekar tells News18, amid continuous calls from home on Tuesday afternoon.

The farmer from Nashik came to the comparatively smaller market in nearby Vinchur as the main Lasalgaon market, Asia’s largest onion market, was shut on Monday and Tuesday. Gotekar produces onions and other seasonal vegetables. “Now, I hold only six acres of farmland. I had to sell two acres as onions prices were on decline over the past two years . Most of the times, the money we earn doesn’t even cover our initial investment. To harvest a new crop, I had to sell my land,” he explains.

Onion traders of Nashik have called for a ‘bandh’ to protest against the Central government’s decision to impose 40% export duty on onions. Traders feel 40% export duty is high and hence are keeping all Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC) in the district shut.

TRADERS PROTEST OVER ONION EXPORT DUTY

The Lasalgaon onion market decides the prices of onions for entire Asia. Traders from this market send their onions to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afganistan, Saudi, Dubai, and sometimes to Pakistan via other countries. The traders are worried about their onion which is in transit and will be shipped to foreign countries in the next few days.

“We are not against export duty, but 40% is very high, especially when the market is down. Also, why were we not taken into confidence while taking this decision? They could have given us some time. There is no clarity on how much export duty will have to be paid on onions which have been sent to ports and are in transit. In case the government asks us to pay 40% on the onions we purchased on Friday and sent to ports, we will have to bear heavy losses. Also, if the government continues to impose 40% tax, the prices of onion will go down as many traders won’t send onions to other countries, which will increase the stock in the country. The prices of onions will go down and farmers won’t get a good price for their produce,” said Vijay Bafana, president of Onions Traders association.

NASHIK COLLECTOR STEPS IN

On Tuesday, Nasik Collector held a meeting with traders to understand their concerns. While nothing major came out of the meeting, the collector assured them that he will convey their concerns to the state authority.

Meanwhile, as the meeting was underway, the Central government announced its plan to purchase 2 lakh metric tonnes of onions from farmers of Maharashtra via the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) at a rate of Rs 2,410/quintal.

The decision has not given any respite as marginal farmers say their produce will not be purchased by NAFED, as they have many parameters. They check the size and quality, which means marginal farmers, who produce low-grade onion compared to big and rich farmers, don’t benefit from it.

Farmers also want a rate of Rs 3,000-4,000 per quintal for their onions.

FARMERS, EXPERTS SPEAK

In the Vinchur market, Vasant Kadam, 65, who hails from Nashik district and has been producing onions for 35 years, says they can’t afford to sell at NAFED rates at a time when the market is seeing a lull. “I am waiting at Vinchur market, but no trader has come. Hoping that someone will come in the evening,” he says.

Kadam had gone to Lasalgaon market in the morning, where he got to know that market is shut.

“Onion is a perishable product, you can’t store it for too long. We have to discard 50% of our produce anyway as it rots. If someone is taking onions directly from our farm land, we can sell those for Rs 10-11/ kg, but when we sort the onions and bring it to the market at our expense, how can we survive on such low rates?”

Kadam feels the government should introduce lower tax pricing and impose more duty only if the demand goes up.

The All Indian Kisan Sabha protested against the export tax and later the decision to purchase only 2 lakh metric tonnes of onions at Rs 2,410. “When farmers in Maharashtra have 40 lakh metric tonnes of onion left, imposing 40% export tax and buying 2 lakh metric tonnes are not solutions. The Central government should first abolish 40% export tax and then take measures such as government procurement of onion,” says Dr Ajit Navale of All Indian Kisan Sabha.