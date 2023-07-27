400-year-old Tamil Nadu Fort, Once Home To Danish East India Company, To Get Facelift

Fort Dansborg, a 400-year-old historical monument, also known as the Danish Fort, is a captivating blend of Indian and European architectural styles. Situated in Tharangambadi, a serene fishing village in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district, the fort stands as a living testament to the local heritage and a significant landmark in the area. Originally established as a base for the Danish East India Company’s settlements in the 17th century, it was built on land granted by Thanjavur king Ragunatha Nayak through an agreement with Danish Admiral Ove Gjedde in 1620. Over time, the fort and Tharangambadi’s administration came under British rule, leading to significant changes, including the renaming of the town to Tranquebar. Despite facing turmoil during the British regime, the fort’s historic charm remains intact, drawing visitors to experience its rich cultural legacy.

Tharangambadi became a part of the newly formed state of Tamil Nadu after India gained independence in 1947. According to the reports, the town’s historic landmarks and buildings were largely neglected in the following years. The Tamil Nadu government used the Danish Fort as a research centre until 1978. The Tamil Nadu Department Of Archaeology has controlled it since 1978 and exhibits artefacts from the 16th century.

According to the reports, this fort is all set to get a facelift at the cost of 3.5 crore. Minister for Tourism Development K Ramachandran announced the project in the Legislative Assembly. District Tourism Officer (DTO) T Aravintha Kumar divulged more details about this project and said the initial project report (IPR) is ready. According to him, the detailed project report (DPR) and the master plan of the face lifting of the fort are also being prepared.

“The project will give a boost to tourism in the district," said the DTO. He said the project, which would start in four months, is likely to go on for 10 months. Renovation work was last carried out on the fort in 2011. The proposed project includes the installation of six high-mast lights and a 226-meter-long paver block road. It will also include a sanitary complex and arrangements for street vendors as well to do their business.