42-year-old Man Trampled to Death by Wild Elephants in Jharkhand
1-MIN READ

42-year-old Man Trampled to Death by Wild Elephants in Jharkhand

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 15:03 IST

Seraikela (Saraikela), India

The body was sent to the Sadar hospital in Seraikela for post-mortem (Credits: AFP)

The body was sent to the Sadar hospital in Seraikela for post-mortem (Credits: AFP)

Munda is the fourth person to be trampled to death by wild elephants in Chandil sub-division this yea

A 42-year-old man was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharswan district on Saturday, an official said.

Rahin Munda was on the way to a forest to relieve himself when the incident happened in Balidih village in Chowka police station area in Chandil sub-division, he said.

The body was sent to the Sadar hospital in Seraikela for post-mortem, he added.

Munda is the fourth person to be trampled to death by wild elephants in Chandil sub-division this year.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Sanstuti Nath
first published:April 08, 2023, 15:03 IST
last updated:April 08, 2023, 15:03 IST