Home » India » 440 New Covid Cases in 24 Hours, Active Infections Rise to 3,294
1-MIN READ

440 New Covid Cases in 24 Hours, Active Infections Rise to 3,294

Published By: Revathi Hariharan

PTI

Last Updated: March 10, 2023, 11:30 IST

New Delhi, India

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.(Photo: PTI File)

The death toll stands at 5,30,779 with one death reported by Rajasthan, one by Karnataka and one fatality reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

India recorded 440 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,294, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,89,512).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,55,439, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.  According to the ministry’s website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
