4,433 Kg of Poppy Straw Worth Rs 1 Cr Hidden Behind Biscuit Boxes Seized from Truck in Gujarat; 2 Held

In a major haul, the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) Madhya Pradesh unit has seized 4,433.45 kg of poppy straw packed in 206 plastic bags and hidden behind boxes of a popular biscuit brand in a container truck at Mehsana toll plaza in Gujarat, an official said on Tuesday.

The market value of the stock is estimated to be about Rs one crore, as per sources.

Two persons have been apprehended in connection with the narcotic drugs seizure, the official said.

Following specific intelligence input that a container truck with registration number of Rajasthan would be carrying a huge quantity of poppy straw from Jharkhand to Rajasthan via Gujarat, a team of CBN officers from Mandsaur and Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh was formed and sent on May 28 to track the carrier, deputy narcotics commissioner Dr Sanjay Kumar Meena told PTI.

Strict surveillance was maintained on the suspected route was and after successful identification of the vehicle by CBN officers, the truck was intercepted at the Mehsana toll plaza in Gujarat, the official said.

“In continuance of the anti-drug operations, on the basis of specific intelligence, officers of the CBN’s MP unit intercepted a container truck at Mehsana toll plaza, Gujarat on May 28-29 and recovered 206 plastic bags of poppy straw weighing 4433.45 kg,” he said.

The truck was carrying boxes of ’Parle-G Biscuit’ as cover cargo, the official said.

On sustained questioning, the two truck occupants revealed the poppy straw was loaded in the vehicle behind the cover cargo, he said.

As it was not possible to search the vehicle on the highway due to safety, security issues and bad weather conditions, it was decided to bring it to the CBN office here, the official said.

“After reaching the CBN office, the vehicle was thoroughly searched and a total of 206 plastic bags of poppy straw weighing 4433.45 kg were recovered from behind 218 boxes of Parle-G biscuits,” an official release said.

The poppy straw, cover cargo and the truck were seized and the two persons were apprehended under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the release said.

Further investigation is on, it added.