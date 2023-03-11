CHANGE LANGUAGE
456 New Covid Cases & 1 Death in 24 Hours, Active Infections Near 3,500
1-MIN READ

456 New Covid Cases & 1 Death in 24 Hours, Active Infections Near 3,500

Published By: Revathi Hariharan

PTI

Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 14:14 IST

New Delhi, India

So far, the country has logged a total of 4.46 crore (4,46,89,968) Covid cases. (Photo: PTI File)

The death toll stands at 5,30,780 with one death reported in Gujarat, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.

India recorded 456 new coronavirus infections, pushing the tally to 4.46 crore, while the active cases increased to 3,406, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

So far, the country has logged a total of 4.46 crore (4,46,89,968) Covid cases.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was at 98.80 per cent, according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,55,782, while the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
