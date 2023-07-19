Five Suspected Terrorists Arrested as ISIS Gang Busted in Karnataka, Were Planning ‘Major Attack’

Five suspects of a possible Islamic State module were arrested from across Bengaluru on Tuesday, with top intelligence sources telling CNN-News18 that the group was planning a major attack.

The case relates to an ISIS module run by a person named Junaid from Baku. Sources said Junaid was in touch with ISI and sent explosives to the accused possibly from Gujarat or Punjab border. The operation is also being run by another Mangalore blast accused from jail.

Sources said the accused were already in possession of grenades and were planning a major attack. Following their interrogation, four walkie-talkies, seven pistols, ammunition, two daggers and other incriminating material was recovered from Bengaluru.

The suspects, during questioning, also disclosed that they were in touch with T Nazir (a terror accused presently lodged in Bengaluru Central Jail. Police has registered an FIR against the accused, including those absconding.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, during a press conference, said: “They are all in age group of 25-35. They were using digital payment apps for money transaction."