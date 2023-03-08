5 Drown While Bathing in Rivers, Ponds on Holi in Odisha

Five people drowned while taking bath in ponds and rivers in different parts of Odisha after celebrating Holi on Wednesday, police said.

Two brothers drowned while taking bath in Brahmani river in Kendrapada district. They got caught in the river current at Musadhia in Pattamundai police station area.

A boy drowned in Chitrapola river in the Salipur area of Cuttack while bathing, police said.

A girl drowned in a pond in Soro area of Balasore district. Similarly, a man drowned while bathing in the village pond in Kandhapalli in Sadar police area of Bolangir.

A man went missing while taking bath in Mahanadi near Choudwar in Cuttack. A search is on to rescue him, officials said.

