5 Drown While Bathing in Rivers, Ponds on Holi in Odisha
5 Drown While Bathing in Rivers, Ponds on Holi in Odisha

Published By: Jessica Jani

PTI

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 21:17 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

Five people drowned in separate incidents in Odisha on Wednesday. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Two brothers drowned while taking bath in Brahmani river in Kendrapada district. They got caught in the river current at Musadhia in Pattamundai police station area

Five people drowned while taking bath in ponds and rivers in different parts of Odisha after celebrating Holi on Wednesday, police said.

Two brothers drowned while taking bath in Brahmani river in Kendrapada district. They got caught in the river current at Musadhia in Pattamundai police station area.

A boy drowned in Chitrapola river in the Salipur area of Cuttack while bathing, police said.

A girl drowned in a pond in Soro area of Balasore district. Similarly, a man drowned while bathing in the village pond in Kandhapalli in Sadar police area of Bolangir.

A man went missing while taking bath in Mahanadi near Choudwar in Cuttack. A search is on to rescue him, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:March 08, 2023, 21:17 IST
last updated:March 08, 2023, 21:17 IST
