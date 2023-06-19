CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Modi US VisitChennai RainCyclone Biparjoy Ludhiana NewsHardeep Nijjar
Home » India » 5 Kids Injured in Crude Bomb Blast in Bengal
1-MIN READ

5 Kids Injured in Crude Bomb Blast in Bengal

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 17:46 IST

Kolkata, India

Police are yet to arrest anybody in this connection.(Representative image/Shutterstock)

Police are yet to arrest anybody in this connection.(Representative image/Shutterstock)

The incident took place inside a mango garden at Mathpara in Jangipur around 11am when the kids mistook the round crude bombs as balls and started playing football when one of them exploded, the officer added

Five children aged between 7 and 11 years were injured when a crude bomb went off in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Monday, a police officer said.

The incident took place inside a mango garden at Mathpara in Jangipur around 11am when the kids mistook the round crude bombs as balls and started playing football when one of them exploded, the officer added.

The injured kids have been identified as Aryan Sheikh (8), Dawood Sheikh (10), Ashadul Sheikh (7), Suvan Sheikh (11) and Imran Sheikh (9), police said, adding they are undergoing treatment at Jangipur Subdivisional Hospital.

Police are yet to arrest anybody in this connection.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
first published:June 19, 2023, 17:46 IST
last updated:June 19, 2023, 17:46 IST