5 Killed After Portion of House Falls on Devotees in UP's Mathura
5 Killed After Portion of House Falls on Devotees in UP's Mathura

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 19:56 IST

Mathura, India

The deceased have been identified as Chandan Rai, Arvind Yadav, Geeta Kashyap, Rashmi Gupti and Anju. (Representative Image-Shutterstock)

Four people, who suffered injuries are undergoing treatment at the hospital, Mathura District Magistrate Pulkit Khare said

At least five people were killed on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura after a portion of a house fell on devotees. The incident took place near Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan.

The deceased have been identified as Chandan Rai, Arvind Yadav, Geeta Kashyap, Rashmi Gupti and Anju.

Administration officials reached the spot following the incident.

