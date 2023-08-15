5 Killed After Portion of House Falls on Devotees in UP's Mathura

At least five people were killed on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura after a portion of a house fell on devotees. The incident took place near Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan.

Four people, who suffered injuries are undergoing treatment at the hospital, Mathura District Magistrate Pulkit Khare said.

The deceased have been identified as Chandan Rai, Arvind Yadav, Geeta Kashyap, Rashmi Gupti and Anju.

Administration officials reached the spot following the incident.