CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Odisha Train AccidentMukhtar AnsariWrestlers' ProtestAshwini VaishnawBihar Bridge Collapse
Home » India » 5 Pilgrims from AP Killed in Road Accident in Karnataka
1-MIN READ

5 Pilgrims from AP Killed in Road Accident in Karnataka

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 11:01 IST

Yadgir, India

While five people died on the spot, 13 were injured (Representational Image/ANI)

While five people died on the spot, 13 were injured (Representational Image/ANI)

At about 2 am the driver lost control over the vehicle and hit a stationary truck at Padichakra village in Yadgir district

Five pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh, including a woman and a girl, were killed while 13 others injured when the sports utility vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck in the small hours of Tuesday in Yadgir.

According to police, these pilgrims were from Vellagud village in Atmakur Taluk of Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh and were on the way to attend Khwaja Bandenawaz Urus fair at Kalaburagi district.

At about 2 am the driver lost control over the vehicle and hit a stationary truck at Padichakra village in Yadgir district.

top videos

    While five people died on the spot, 13 were injured, they said. The injured have been shifted to a hospital in Kalaburagi.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    About the Author
    Sanstuti Nath
    Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
    Tags:
    1. karnataka
    2. accident
    3. yadgir
    first published:June 06, 2023, 11:01 IST
    last updated:June 06, 2023, 11:01 IST