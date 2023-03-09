CHANGE LANGUAGE
5 Quintal Meat, Suspected to Be Beef, Seized in UP's Mathura
5 Quintal Meat, Suspected to Be Beef, Seized in UP's Mathura

PTI

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 11:52 IST

Mathura, India

Accompanied by the cow vigilantes, police reached the spot and stopped the vehicle and arrested one Salauddin (File image/News18)

Accompanied by the cow vigilantes, police reached the spot and stopped the vehicle and arrested one Salauddin (File image/News18)

Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said they received information from 'gaurakshaks' that some people were allegedly bringing meat in a vehicle from Hathras

Five quintal of meat, suspected to be beef, was seized from a vehicle here, police said on Thursday.

The seizure was made by police on Wednesday following a tip-off from some ‘gaurakshaks’ (cow vigilantes), they said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said they received information from ‘gaurakshaks’  that some people were allegedly bringing meat in a vehicle from Hathras.

Accompanied by the cow vigilantes, police reached the spot and stopped the vehicle and arrested one Salauddin belonging to Hathras district while his accomplice, Aas Muhammad, a resident of Mathura, fled.

The recovered meat appears to be beef and its sample has been sent for examination for confirmation, Singh said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has put a ban on the slaughter of animals and sale of meat in 22 municipal wards of Mathura that come within the one-and-a-half-km radius of Shri Krishna’s birthplace, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:March 09, 2023, 11:52 IST
last updated:March 09, 2023, 11:52 IST
Read More