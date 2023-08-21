CHANGE LANGUAGE
5 Security Guards Beaten Up, Weighbridge Set on Fire by Maoist Group in J'khand
1-MIN READ

5 Security Guards Beaten Up, Weighbridge Set on Fire by Maoist Group in J'khand

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 14:29 IST

Jharkhand, India

Jharkhand Lal Tiger (JLT), a Maoist faction, took responsibility for the incident. (Representative Image/ PTI)

Jharkhand Lal Tiger (JLT), a Maoist faction, took responsibility for the incident by leaving a pamphlet there, Latehar Police Station in-charge Ashutosh Kumar said

Five security guards were assaulted and a weighbridge of DVC coal mines in Jharkhand’s Latehar district was set on fire by a Maoist faction on Monday, police said.

The incident happened around 2 am in the Tubed DVC coal mines area under the Latehar Police Station limits, around 110 km from the state capital Ranchi.

Jharkhand Lal Tiger (JLT), a Maoist faction, took responsibility for the incident by leaving a pamphlet there, Latehar Police Station in-charge Ashutosh Kumar said.

“Five private security guards were beaten up by the Maoist group and a truck-weighing unit was torched," he said.

In the pamphlet, the group of red rebels threatened that the company has to face consequences if the mining work continues without any discussion with the outfit.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Aashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her mas...
first published:August 21, 2023, 14:29 IST
last updated:August 21, 2023, 14:29 IST