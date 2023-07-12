5 things to know before you apply for an instant loan

Unforeseen expenses often demand your attention and can throw your financial standing off track. However, when you are faced with such situations and lack the necessary funds, turning to an instant loan can be a viable solution.

Instant loans are usually small online loans that allow quick access to funds. Several lenders provide instant personal loans which come with pre-approved offers. These lenders evaluate your creditworthiness before extending an instant loan offer to you. Because of this, the loan can be processed and disbursed in a matter of hours, making them an excellent choice in times of urgency.

Lenders such as Bajaj Finance offer Insta Personal Loans that come with pre-approved offers of up to Rs. 10 lakh. The funds can be disbursed within 30 minutes to 4 hours, making it the perfect solution in times of need.

Let’s look at some of the features of an instant loan:

Quick processing

Traditional loan processes can include lengthy approval periods, substantial documentation, and credit checks, all of which can be time-consuming. However, since you are pre-approved in the case of instant loans, these time-consuming processes are significantly reduced. This allows you to quickly obtain the funds you require in pressing financial situations.

Minimal to no documentation required

Unlike regular personal loans, the documentation requirements for an instant loan are often straightforward, making them available to a wider range of individuals. Some existing customers may not even have to submit any documents, such as income proof or address proof.

Flexible repayment options

Instant personal loans come with a variety of repayment options. You can choose the repayment period that works best for you, which could range from a few months to a few years. This provides you with the freedom to manage your finances and make loan payments at your convenience.

Collateral-free loans

Instant personal loans are often unsecured, as opposed to secured loans, which require significant assets such as property or gold to secure the loan. This means that borrowers can get funds without risking the loss of their assets in the event of a default. Due to the lack of collateral, these loans are available to individuals who may not have significant assets to give as security.

Pre-approved limits

A pre-approved personal loan is offered by lenders to customers with whom they have an existing relationship. Some lending institutes, like Bajaj Finance, offer pre-assigned limits even to their new customers.

Instant loans can be a convenient way to access quick funds. If you are in urgent need of funds, have a good credit score, and are confident of managing the repayment, an instant loan could be the right option for you.

The Bajaj Finance Insta Personal Loan is a great option for individuals looking for immediate access to funds. You can get a loan of up to Rs. 10 lakh with repayment tenures ranging from 6 months to 60 months.

Visit the Bajaj Finserv website to check your offer today and get the funds you need within minutes.

