'5 Years in Jail, Rs 1 Lakh Fine': Delhi Govt Warns of Action Against Use, Sale of Chinese Manjha

The Delhi government has warned of punitive action against people found using or selling ‘Chinese Manjha’ in the national capital. In an advisory issued to all concerned departments, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai asked officials to strictly implement the ban on the production, storage, sale, and use of Chinese Manjha in the city.

The move came days after a girl received fatal injuries from glass-coated synthetic strings used to fly kites.

“The use and sale of glass-coated nylon thread is prohibited since January 10, 2017. Still, many people violate the ban which sometimes causes fatal injuries to people, birds, and animals," Rai said.

The Minister stressed that possible penalties for the violation of the ban on Chinese Manjha are five years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

The Delhi Police, Revenue Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Transport Department, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, eco-clubs schools and colleges have also been instructed to educate people about the ban on the Chinese Manjha, he said.

Kite flying in Delhi peaks around August 15. The use of Chinese Manjha, which is essentially glass-coated synthetic strings, during this time results in unfortunate incidents every year.

For making Chinese Manjha, chemicals instead of cotton fabric are used, which is extremely also harmful to the environment.

In 2017, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned Chinese Manjha in the national capital as it posed a risk to people and animals by cutting through their skin.

In February this year, the Delhi High Court directed the crime branch of the city police to investigate the manufacturing, sale, purchase, and storage of Chinese synthetic Manjha in markets and shops in the city.