50 Transgender Artists Form Mudra Dance Group In Nagpur

It is said that no dance differentiates performers based on caste, religion, gender or race. This art just requires rhythm, passion and love, and is untouched by class and caste divide.

But when not-gender normals try to enter an art form, they face a lot of subjugation. For example, in our society, we label people from transgender communities as “third party", “third gender" or “others". Even today our society gives them the feeling of lack of belongingness. But they have always fought for their rights and lived a dignified life on their terms.

Something similar happened in Nagpur when 50 transgenders formed a group called Mudra Dance Group to mark their presence in society, earn respect and entertain the audience. Initially, 7 members formed this group under Mamtva Foundation but now the number has increased to 50.

Mohini, a dance member, stated that God has created everybody differently and they too have emotions and talents. Mostly in India, dance is presented by women with grace but they believe that as dance doesn’t distinguish, they too have the right to build their identity. She also stated that they had represented the first art demonstration at South Zone in Nagpur. They represent themselves to be a family of passionate performers and a group of talents. Mohini further said that they request society to change and accept them as they belong here. They should not be judged based on their gender or race but because of their talent and passion, she added.

As per News18, the entire Mudra Dance Group team consists of transgenders. Each of them is super talented, few are actors and models whereas others are dancers and choreographers. They love what they do and have earned respect in their field, the report added.

The group also received appreciation from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. They had performed in Kurukshetra at the International Gita Mahotsav and they got the opportunity to perform at the MP Cultural Festival where they got recognition from Gadkari because of their talent and art.