'Next 50 Yrs in Mind': Vaishnaw on 'Master Plan' for 508 Redeveloped Railway Stations | Exclusive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of 508 redeveloped railway stations across the country on Sunday, said Union Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in an interview with CNN-News18 on Saturday. This project marks the government’s “master plan," which strategically looks ahead for the next 50 years, he said.

“There is a master plan in place for the redevelopment of railway stations," he said. “The focus of this redevelopment initiative is to ensure that the upgraded stations can serve the needs of passengers for the next 50 years," he added.

“The project aims to achieve multimodal development," Vaishnaw said.

The Union Minister said the redevelopment plan for railway stations has been formulated by incorporating ideas from people, particularly students. “Over three lakh students have actively participated and provided their inputs on how they envision the future of India and, more specifically, the future of Indian Railways," he said.

The Railway Minister said the process of redeveloping railway stations is a complex exercise, requiring meticulous planning and execution. The aim is to ensure that it aligns with the best planning practices, he added.

He highlighted that these transformations must take place without causing disruptions to the operational processes of rail travel.

He also mentioned the launch of the government’s Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The ambitious scheme that plans to redevelop 1,309 stations across the country will entail a cost of over Rs 24,470 crores, according to a PMO statement.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation for 34 stations in Madhya Pradesh and 21 in Telangana, both of which are soon going to polls this year. Additionally, 49 stations in Bihar and 44 in Maharashtra will also undergo redevelopment. Jammu and Kashmir will witness the redevelopment of three stations, including Budgam, Jammu Tawi and Udhampur.

Railway Minister Vaishnaw will participate virtually in the program, while central ministers, chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, local MPs, and MLAs have been physically invited to attend the event at different stations on Sunday.