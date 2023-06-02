56 Injured as Roadways Bus Rams Into Hill in Himachal's Rohru

At least 56 passengers were injured after a Himachal roadways bus they were travelling in rammed into a hill on a mountainous road in the Rohru area in the district here on Friday, police said.

The accident happened in the Barsheel area when the bus was on its way to Chidgaon from Tinjanu.

Preliminary investigations revealed that brake failure led to the accident, police said.

As soon as the driver informed the passengers about the brake failure, they started panicking and the driver turned the bus towards the hill, saving it from rolling down into a gorge.

About 20 passengers with major injuries have been shifted to the civil hospital in Rohru while the other 36 were discharged from Community Health Centre Sandasu in Chidgaon after treatment.

This is the second bus accident in the last two days. As many as 40 people were injured after an HRTC bus rolled down the road at Kshol near Karsog in Mandi district on Thursday afternoon. There were no fatalities as the vehicle rammed into a tree.