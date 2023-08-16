57 IPhones, 490 Gm Gold Seized from Two Passengers at Amritsar Airport

Customs department officials recovered 57 iPhones and 490 grams of gold from two passengers who came from Sharjah in a flight at the Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport here.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Customs officials said two passengers were intercepted at the airport on August 15.

During their search, the officials recovered 29 iPhones and 245 grams of a gold chain and a ring. They also recovered 28 iPhones and 245 grams of a gold chain and a ring.

The market value of iPhones and gold was Rs 94.83 lakh, the statement said.

The officials said further investigation was underway.

