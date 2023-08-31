6 Associates of Pakistan-based Terrorist Arrested: Punjab Police

Six associates of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda who were planning to commit ”sensational crimes” in Punjab have been arrested, police said on Thursday.

The arrests were made by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and the Mohali police, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the arrested accused, according to police.

”In a major breakthrough, #AGTF-Punjab & @sasnagarpolice, have arrested six associates of ISI-backed, Pak-based terrorist Harwinder Singh @ Rinda,” Yadav said.

”One of the arrested persons was involved in a double murder case at Patiala in April ’23 and has been absconding ever since. Preliminary investigation reveals that arrested accused were planning to commit sensational crimes in the state. Seizure of 5 Pistols & 20 live cartridges (was also done),” he said.