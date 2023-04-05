6 Countries, Multi-agency Ops, A Tip-off: How Delhi Police Arrested Deepak 'Boxer' in Mexico

Deepak “Boxer”, one of the most wanted fugitives in India who was nabbed in Mexico, was brought to New Delhi on Wednesday.

The police said Deepak had planned to reach the US from where he would run his organised crime group in Delhi and neighbouring states. But before he could land in the US, the Delhi Police with the help of US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Mexico Police apprehended him in its first operation abroad to arrest a gangster.

A two-member team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell, who went to Mexico, landed with Deepak at Terminal 3 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport this morning.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said the gangster, a winner in a national-level boxing championship, had taken multiple routes and stops to reach Mexico on his way to the US.

Police had announced a reward of Rs 3 lakh on information leading to the arrest of Deepak, who led the Gogi gang, which is allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

“We received inputs in January that Deepak got made a fake passport in the name of Ravi Antil from Bareilly to flee the country. He took a flight from Kolkata to Dubai. Then from Dubai, he went to Almaty, Kazakhstan, and reached Turkey. He then headed for Spain. After taking multiple routes via Panama City and El Salvador, he finally reached Mexico," Dhaliwal said.

“Our teams were constantly tracking his routes," he said at a press conference.

He said Delhi Police zeroed in on the gangster’s location in Cancun, a city notorious for human traffickers and the narcotics mafia, after interrogating several of his aides and using technical inputs.

“His intention behind reaching Mexico was to reach America, with the help of human traffickers, where he would join his other associates. From there he had planned to run his organised crime group in Delhi and neighbouring states," Dhaliwal added.

A two-member Delhi Police team was sent to Mexico where they got assistance from local authorities. Support from Indian intelligence agencies and the Ministry of Home Affairs was also sought for his arrest, Dhaliwal said.

(With PTI inputs)

