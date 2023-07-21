CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Manipur Viral VideoRajasthan EarthquakeAhmedabad Road Accident Seema HaiderRain Today
Home » India » 6 Killed, 16 Injured in Lightning Strikes in West Bengal
1-MIN READ

6 Killed, 16 Injured in Lightning Strikes in West Bengal

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 23:57 IST

Kolkata [Calcutta], India

Six people were killed in different lightening strikes in West Bengal. (Representative image: Reuters)

Six people were killed in different lightening strikes in West Bengal. (Representative image: Reuters)

Sixteen people were injured in lightning strikes, and they were admitted to different hospitals.

Six people were killed and 16 others injured in lightning strikes in different districts of West Bengal on Friday, an official said.

Among those dead, three persons were from the Paschim Medinipur district, two persons were from Purullia and one person was from Jalpaiguri district, the official of the state Disaster Management Department said.

Sixteen people were injured in lightning strikes, and they were admitted to different hospitals, he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Aashi Sadana
Aashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her mas...Read More
first published:July 21, 2023, 23:57 IST
last updated:July 21, 2023, 23:57 IST