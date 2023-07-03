6 Months, 12 States: Bengal Man Cycles Through India to Spread Awareness on Racial Discrimination

Karthik Narjeenary, a resident of West Bengal’s Alipur, toured across India on a bicycle covering as many as 12 states within six months to promote the message of non-discrimination against the people of Northeastern states.

Recently, Narjeenary entered Telangana, the 13th state in his tour. Next up are Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

So far, the man has covered 12 states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Narjeenary, who comes from a humble background was brought up by his relatives after his mother passed away. He studied only till intermediate due to financial issues and later migrated to Himachal Pradesh for work.

“I started the tour with Rs 5,000 in my pocket. Now continuing the tour with zero money method where I will take all sorts of help from the people. I have a bed, tent, 10 national flags and snacks. I will fix the tent wherever I want to take rest."

“It’s my childhood ambition to tour the country with nominal expenses. The message to the public through my tour is don’t show discrimination against the Northeast Indians who will migrate to your places in search of a livelihood. Jaihind," he added.