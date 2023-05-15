CHANGE LANGUAGE
6 People Returning from Temple Visit Killed in Road Accident in Andhra Pradesh
6 People Returning from Temple Visit Killed in Road Accident in Andhra Pradesh

Kavya Mishra

PTI

May 15, 2023, 18:48 IST

Kadapa (Cuddapah), India

The group was travelling towards Tadipatri. (Representational Image/@ANI)

The vehicle carrying a 12-member party was hit by a truck laden with iron ore in Penchianantapuram village in the district

Six people died in a road accident in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh while returning from a temple visit in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The vehicle carrying a 12-member party was hit by a truck laden with iron ore in Penchianantapuram village in the district.

“They were travelling from Tirumala and met with an accident during the early hours at 5:30 am against a lorry which was carrying iron ore from Bellary, Karnataka," Kadapa Superintendent of Police K K N Anburajan told PTI.

    He said the group was travelling towards Tadipatri after visiting the famous Sri Venkateshwara Swami Temple in Tirupati.

    Anburajan said the injured persons were shifted to Anantapuramu while the names of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
