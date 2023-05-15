CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyChennai Electricity Raghav ChadhaDwarka Expressway Accident
Home » India » 6 Suffer from Burn Injuries in Fire After Cooking Gas Leakage in Mumbai House
1-MIN READ

6 Suffer from Burn Injuries in Fire After Cooking Gas Leakage in Mumbai House

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 13:28 IST

Mumbai, India

The incident took place at around 8.45 am in the single-storey structure located near a bakery on Govind Patil Marg (Representational Image/ ANI)

The incident took place at around 8.45 am in the single-storey structure located near a bakery on Govind Patil Marg (Representational Image/ ANI)

At least four fire engines and other fire fighting equipment were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 9.17 am

Six people, including two children, suffered from burn injuries after fire a broke out in a house in Khar suburb of Mumbai due to cooking gas leakage on Monday morning, officials said.

After the gas leakage, there was an explosion of a gas cylinder in the house located in Khar Danda area, Mumbai fire brigade chief Sanjay Manjrekar told PTI.

The incident took place at around 8.45 am in the single-storey structure located near a bakery on Govind Patil Marg, civic officials said.

At least four fire engines and other fire fighting equipment were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 9.17 am, he said.

top videos

    Six persons suffered from 40 to 51 per cent burn injuries, a civic official said. Among the injured were two children in the age group of six to seven years and a 65-year-old woman, he said.

    All the injured persons were admitted to the Bhabha Hospital in Bandra and were undergoing treatment, the official added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    About the Author
    Sanstuti Nath
    Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
    Tags:
    1. fire
    2. mumbai
    first published:May 15, 2023, 13:28 IST
    last updated:May 15, 2023, 13:28 IST