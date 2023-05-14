CHANGE LANGUAGE
6 Women Dead as Bus Crashes into Autorickshaw in Andhra Pradesh
1-MIN READ

6 Women Dead as Bus Crashes into Autorickshaw in Andhra Pradesh

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 23:53 IST

Kakinada, India

Korangi police registered a case and an investigation is underway. (Representational Image/ANI)

Korangi police registered a case and an investigation is underway. (Representational Image/ANI)

Six persons were critically injured in the accident and have been admitted to the government hospital in Kakinada where they are being treated

Six women died on the spot after an autorickshaw in which they were travelling in collided head-on with a private bus in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday afternoon, police said.

They said the private bus rammed into the vehicle near Tallarevu bypass road. All the deceased were identified as labourers employed in a nearby shrimp farm, according to police.

Six persons were critically injured in the accident and have been admitted to the government hospital in Kakinada where they are being treated.

    Korangi police registered a case and an investigation is underway.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    first published:May 14, 2023, 23:53 IST
    last updated:May 14, 2023, 23:53 IST