CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Cancer VaccineMumbai Studio BulldozedAmritpal SinghMumbai AccidentHanuman Jayanti
Home » India » 6,155 Fresh Covid Infections in India, Active Cases Climb to 31,194
1-MIN READ

6,155 Fresh Covid Infections in India, Active Cases Climb to 31,194

Published By: Poorva Joshi

PTI

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 12:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Mumbai led with 276 new cases, a rise of 27 per cent from the previous day, while the three deaths were reported in Gondia, Kolhapur, and Raigad districts, the official informed. (File photo/PTI)

Mumbai led with 276 new cases, a rise of 27 per cent from the previous day, while the three deaths were reported in Gondia, Kolhapur, and Raigad districts, the official informed. (File photo/PTI)

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,89,111, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent

India on Saturday recorded 6,155 fresh Covid-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 31,194, according to Union health ministry data.

India’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,51,259). The death toll climbed to 5,30,954 with 11 deaths, including two reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

At 31,194, the active cases comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.63 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.47 per cent.

RELATED NEWS

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,89,111, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. covid cases
  2. covid-19
first published:April 08, 2023, 12:15 IST
last updated:April 08, 2023, 12:15 IST