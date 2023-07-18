CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Delhi FloodsVande Bharat FireDelhi Yamuna Bengaluru NewsFuel Prices Today
Home » India » 65-70 Flights to Srinagar Daily; Post-Article 370, J&K's Development Sped Up: Gadkari at CNN-News18 Town Hall
1-MIN READ

65-70 Flights to Srinagar Daily; Post-Article 370, J&K's Development Sped Up: Gadkari at CNN-News18 Town Hall

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 01:54 IST

New Delhi, India

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari at the CNN-News18 Town Hall in Delhi on July 17, 2023. Pic/News18

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari at the CNN-News18 Town Hall in Delhi on July 17, 2023. Pic/News18

The union minister for road transport and highways said that the phrase 'Kashmir to Kanyakumari' has become a reality under the Narendra Modi government

Kashmir to Kanyakumari used to be just a popular catchphrase for political speeches in India, pointed out union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari at the CNN-News18 Town Hall in Delhi on Monday. From Manali to Rohtang Pass would earlier take three and a half hours, now it’s just eight minutes, he said.

“Then five tunnel roads are being constructed between Ladakh, Leh; then we have built the Zo-jila tunnel in Kargil, which is about 65-70% completed. It will save about three and a half hours of travel and is 11 kilometres of a picturesque route. From Srinagar to Jammu we are constructing 18 tunnels of which 14 are ready. The Katara road will connect you to Delhi. From there, you can take the Delhi-Mumbai highway and reach Surat," he said. “From Surat, we are building a new road to Nashik, then Ahmednagar, then Solapur, and then Kurnool. And from Kurnool to Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Kanyakumari…we are connecting the whole south. The distance between Delhi and Chennai has been reduced by 320 km. And for the first time, there’s a direct expressway link between Kashmir and Kanyakumari."

After the abrogation of Article 370 clauses, Kashmir’s development has accelerated, said the minister.

“IIT, IIM, engineering colleges, etc are coming up. Tunnels and roads are being constructed. Tourism is growing. The number of tourists has doubled. Employment potential has grown. So since the decision on Article 370, J&K’s economic growth has more than doubled," he said.

Earlier hoteliers and other investors couldn’t buy land there, said Gadkari. “Now there is a boom in foreign investment, universities, colleges, research institutes, investment in the apple trade, cold storages, construction of highways, etc. Now 65-70 flights go to Srinagar in a day. Tourists from all over the country go there," he said.

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. CNN-News18 Town Hall
  2. highway
  3. India
  4. infra
  5. J&K
  6. kargil
  7. Kashmir
  8. ladakh
  9. Narendra Modi
  10. news18 specials
  11. Nitin Gadkari
first published:July 18, 2023, 01:54 IST
last updated:July 18, 2023, 01:54 IST