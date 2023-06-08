CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Wrestlers' ProtestMumbai Hostel MurderJaisalmer Viral VideoOdisha Train AccidentCyclone Biparjoy
Home » India » 7 Killed, 2 Injured as Truck Overturns on SUV in MP
1-MIN READ

7 Killed, 2 Injured as Truck Overturns on SUV in MP

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 12:30 IST

Sidhi, India

The dumper truck first collided with the SUV and later overturned on it, killing seven persons. (Representational Image/ANI)

The dumper truck first collided with the SUV and later overturned on it, killing seven persons. (Representational Image/ANI)

The accident took place between 9.30 am and 10 am on Sidhi-Tikari road near Dol village, Sidhi district Superintendent of Police Dr Ravindra Singh said

Seven persons were killed and two others injured when a dumper truck overturned on a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district on Thursday, a police official said.

The accident took place between 9.30 am and 10 am on Sidhi-Tikari road near Dol village, Sidhi district Superintendent of Police Dr Ravindra Singh told PTI. The dumper truck first collided with the SUV and later overturned on it, killing seven persons, he said. A police team rushed to the spot after being alerted, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. MP
  2. Sidhi
  3. road accident
first published:June 08, 2023, 12:30 IST
last updated:June 08, 2023, 12:30 IST